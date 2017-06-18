ISLAMABAD - Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif desires that Pakistan should be recognized as brand of quality tourism all over the world so that tourism sector can contribute to the economy by earning foreign exchange for the country.

“It is now the time to promote a soft tourist friendly image of Pakistan over the world and for this purpose, cooperation between different organizations and involvement of public-private partnership is required,” he said during a meeting with Special Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi.

The MD said, “There are countless opportunities for Pakistan where 5 out of 14 world’s highest peaks and largest glaciers are present. The valleys, lakes, deserts and other tourist attractions make it matchless.” He said, “We are about to launch Islamabad City Bus Tour Service very soon. Chakwal has been declared as Model Tourist District and meetings with the heads of Chambers of Commerce and Industries are also in progress.” The MD told, “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed that PTDC should take all measures to promote and develop tourism industry in Pakistan. For the purpose, PTDC will also be provided with required funds.”

He briefed, “Existing PTDC motels are being upgraded and we are exploring new areas where new motels will be setup. There are numerous places in Pakistan, where tourist facilities can be developed and PTDC will play a pivotal role in this development. We are working in sports, fine arts and health tourism to introduce new features of tourism in the country.”

He said, “We are in process of finalizing some agreements with international airlines and to educate youth in the sector, proposals are under consideration with different universities to introduce B.S. degree programs through HEC so that we may get quality manpower for the sector.”

“We have requested the Prime Minister to include tourism in National Development Plan and also retain PTDC on federal level,” he added.

Sardar Mehtab Abbasi said, “The efforts of PTDC in development and promotion of tourism in the country are appreciable and we are hopeful that with proper publicity and promotion, the tourism industry in Pakistan will flourish. Government of Pakistan is willing to provide all support for the purpose.”