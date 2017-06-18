LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Saturday launched a protest campaign for restoration of viability of textile industry.

Protestors in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar offices of APTMA chanted slogans against the hostile attitude of government policymakers, saying that the anti-industry, anti-investment and anti-export behaviour was detrimental to the viability and sustainability of textile industry in Pakistan.

Banners reflecting the worst-ever situation of textile industry and placards carrying slogans against the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were displayed on the occasion. The protestors also burnt Indian yarn and fabric outside the APTMA Lahore office.

Earlier, APTMA Chairman Aamir Fayyaz chaired a general body meeting of zonal offices through video link, followed by the media talk to express his dismay over the delay in implementation of Rs180 billion package and non-allocation of funds in the recently announced budget.

“Mere announcements will not help increase exports unless words are translated into action.”

He cautioned that the country’s trade deficit has soared to $32 billion with rise in imports to $52 billion against less than $20 billion exports in 2016-17.

“Remittances have fallen below $19 billion and the government has resorted to borrow and burden the country with additional foreign and domestic debts.”

He warned of further decline in exports and investment in case the government kept looking towards borrowing instead of following an export-led growth strategy as the only way forward.

“The government should rely upon the export sector rather than pursuing the IMF for additional debt,” he continued. He also sought an immediate release of stuck up sales tax and other refunds whether the RPOs are issued or not.

“Besides an export-oriented growth strategy and release of refunds, the government should remove surcharges from the electricity tariff that cannot be exported to the international market,” he said and added that the government should also supply both system gas and LNG at Rs400 per MMBTU without levies and the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.

He announced holding of a joint textile industry convention in Islamabad in the month of July to start a countrywide movement after Eid if government failed to meet export sector demands.

Aptma-KP demands

relief package

Staff Reporter from Peshawar: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone has rejected federal budget 2017-18 and called for announcement of relief package for the industry to save the sector and thousands of labourers.

Addressing a press conference here at APTMA House on Saturday, Taimur Shah, chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone of the association, lamented that before the announcement of budget, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar committed the allocation of Rs.180 billion for Prime Minister export led growth package for payments of drawbacks on taxes to exporters on realization of export proceeds. But, in the budget, he announced a meager amount of only Rs.4 billion.

Taimur Shah said that refund cases of millions of rupees of the textile sector are struck off but on the other hand the government is imposing new taxes and surcharges on them, which is badly affecting the industry. He demanded the clearance of all pending sales tax refunds within July 2017 and immediate withdrawal of customs duty and sales tax re-imposed on cotton import. He said that Textile Up-gradation Fund announced by the government in 2011-12 is yet to be released.

The APTMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter was also critical of high prices of utilities and wages as compared to their competitors of India, Bangladesh and Vietnam increasing the cost of production in Pakistan.

Expressing concern over the growing tariff of electricity, Shah said that the rate of electricity during precious government was Rs.7/- per unit, which had now reached Rs.13/- per unit irrespective of record decline in the prices of oil in world market. In such a situation, how can they compete their competitors in world market.

Similarly, he said that in the Finance Act 2017, the government has also increased the rate of Minimum Turnover Tax under Section 113 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 from 1% to 1.25% .He called for reducing Minimum Turnover Tax to 0.25% to improve liquidity of the loss making textile industry.

Furthermore, he said that the imposition of Further Tax @1% on supplies to unregistered persons had caused multiplier effect on the disintegrated textile value chain, say end users do not pay this additional tax and the industry is burdened with additional cost on local sales which finally ends up in exports.

The association said that first right on domestic commerce is of the domestic industry.

However, mis-declared under invoiced and smuggled goods from India and Far East are making inroads through abuse of exemption schemes. Therefore, for this purpose, the association called for adopting of strict mechanism to monitor and control the misuse of all exemption schemes.

Shah also called for making indirect exports eligible under LTFF Scheme and allowing the utilization of the facility for building of infrastructure for garment plants.