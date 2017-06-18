ISLAMABAD - American Ambassador David Hale on Saturday said that some seven leading Pakistani companies participate in the USA Investment Summit being held Washington from June 18 to June 20.

The summit is America’s highest profile annual event that connects global companies and US economic development organisations (EDOs) to facilitate business investment in the United States.

“For the first time, world-class Pakistani companies will participate in the select USA investment summit,” said Ambassador Hale. “This summit is an important step in deepening economic ties between our nations.”

The delegation comprises representatives of Afeef Group, Dolmen Group, Nishat Mills and others.

America is currently home to more foreign direct investment (FDI) than any other country in the world, with a total stock of $3.1 trillion at the end of 2015. Many Pakistani firms have recently opened, started operations in, or are in the process of investing in the American market.

“We are entering a new period of economic revival in the United States,” said American Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This is an exciting time for global companies to explore the American market and find partners that can help them create a footprint, expand operations, and achieve growth. There is no better place to make those connections than this summit.”

To date, representatives from 51 US states and territories and more than 65 international markets have registered for the 2017 investment summit.

The previous three summits attracted thousands of international investors, with the 2016 summit alone attracting more than 2,600 total attendees, including investors from 70 markets and EDOs from 52 US states and territories.