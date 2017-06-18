PR LAHORE - Computer education is a vehicle for attaining modern science education in 21st century. It is duty of the state to provide free qualitative education to each child to raise their skills and knowledge to compete and achieve success in the phase of fourth industrial revolution. At present, the double education system prevailing in the country, one for the children of the rich and other for poor, had been denying the children of the poor to have access to the meaningful education which is required to be radically changed by ensuring free qualitative education to each child by the state.

These views were expressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, while addressing the successful male and female students who had passed Six Months Computer Education Diploma Course successfully, at Bakhtiar Labour Hall in diplomas distribution ceremony. He declared that despite of limited resources the union had been providing these facilities in Labour Halls situated in all the provinces. Earlier, the participants were addressed by Arshad Khan, Principal of Bakhtiar Computer Education Institute, and Zamir ul Hassan, Director Human Resources Lahore Electric Supply Company, who commended the role of Trade Union Movement for making efforts to raise the skills and knowledge of children of working class for their better future.