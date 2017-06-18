ISLAMABAD - In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, work on construction of seventeen Industrial Economic Zones is in progress, under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Radio Pakistan quoting official sources said that these zones are being constructed in Hattar, Rashakai, Ghazi, Jalozai, Chitral, Bannu, Karak, D.I.Khan, Nowshera, Buner, Swat, Gadoon, Jehangira, Mansehra, Kohat, Battagram and Risalpur. The project will be completed at a cost of about thirty-three billion rupees by 2025.