LAHORE (PR): The government should raise the salaries and wages of the workers employed in the government, public and private sectors alike the salaries and allowances raised for MNAs, MPAs and ministers.

These demands were raised in a resolution passed in the large meeting of Trade Union representatives and workers held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation Punjab here on Friday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore.

During the meeting, the participants urged the government to recover taxes from feudal lords, capitalists and major traders. They said the government should recover $200 billion deposited in the foreign banks and use those resources for the education of poor children. They said the millions of poor children have no access to school and more than 80 percent of local population has no access to safe water facilities. They urged the federal government to allow Worker Welfare Fund to ensure availability of housing and education facility to the workers’ children.

The meeting was addressed by Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary, All Pakistan Workers Confederation, Ch Muhammad Anwar President Railway Workers Union CBA, Ch Muhammad Fiaz President, National Bank of Pakistan Employees Union, Yousaf Baloch Chairman, Osama Tariq Secretary, Niaz Khan Provincial President, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar Provincial General Secretary, Sallah din Ayubi PWD, Muhammad Ilyas and other representatives of the union.

By another resolution, the federal government was urged to raise the Old Age Pension of the workers engaged in Industrial and Business Enterprises from Rs5000 per month to Rs15000 per month in present high inflationary days.