JS Bank signs Strategic linkage with Institute of Bankers Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): JS Bank’s learning & organisational development has initiated a number of projects with several training and educational institutions to align its human resource with the best global practices.

JS Bank’s goal is to empower each member of the JS Bank family with learning opportunities which will help polish their professional and personal skills and contribute towards organizational goals.

In lieu of the earlier strategic alliance with Pakistan Institute of Management, the second strategic linkage was signed with Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) led by Muhammad Aneek Rehman, who is the Unit Head of Batch Recruitment & Strategic Linkages.

The official MOU signing ceremony between JS Bank and Institute of Bankers Pakistan was held at the IBP Premises.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Imran Khalid, President & CEO JS Bank and Husain Lawai, CEO Institute of Bankers Pakistan.

PHA commemorates int’l butterflies day

LAHORE (PR): Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore commemorated international Learn About Butterflies Day at Jalo Butterfly House and Botanical Garden in collaboration with Voice of Animals Foundation. PHA Vice Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed, PHA DG Mian Shakeel Ahmed, PHA Director Niaz M, Director Syed Tariq Shehzad, President VOAF Luqman Wajahat, Vice President Kaleem Malik and Director Legal VOAF Farah Jillani Advocate participated in the event. Over 150 students from Lahore Grammar School participated in the event.

The entomologist Dr Waseem Akram aware the participants about the importance and the lifecycle of butterflies.

Launching ceremony of book “Balochistan: Victim of Greed or Grievances?”

KARACHI (PR): The unending disorder and commotion in Balochistan has posed serious internal threat to the state of Pakistan. The province of Balochistan has witnessed four rounds of insurgency” 1948, 1958-69, 1973-77 and 2004 till to date. These uprisings inflicted heavy man and material losses and adversely affected the life of general population.

Causes of these limited revolts in Balochistan have been traced by few foreign authors but interest of Pakistani writers in this exploration has been very limited.

The foreign analysis has been limited to author’s prism of specialisation which is mostly skewed as tribal and cultural peculiarities remain forgotten.

Dr Ihsan adopted all together a new approach in this book through the lens of greed or grievances perspective which is very unique and innovative. These observations were made by guest of honor Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddqui, former Vice Chancellor University of Karachi in his speech at the launch ceremony of book, Balochistan: Victim of Greed or Grievances? by Dr M Ihsan Qadir.

Ideas unveils ‘Digital Dreams’ line for spring/summer

LAHORE (PR): This spring, Ideas ups the ante, delving into pret that goes beyond the typical, taking chic silhouettes and distinctive style centre-stage. Merging wear ability with a penchant for ruling the fashionable roost, digital dreamscapes have been conjured in a collection that is cool and contemporary. The ‘Digital Dreams’ line for Spring/Summer of 2017 features ready-to-wear that drifts through a mellow, soft palette occasionally set off by pops of vibrant color.

Dabbling with a range of hemlines, slight asymmetry and crisp structure, the clothes are accentuated by subtle detailing: buttons, quirky trimmings, pleats and stylised puff embroidery.

Taking cues from nature, the prints predominantly delve into flora, artistically emulating sensorial Impressionism, made blurry through pixilation or distorted into varying fragments. Also interspersed within the collection are bold geometrics, stripes and crossed grids. Diverse and eye-catching, fashioned with fine cambric and lawn, the Digital Dreams by Ideas line has a flair for catering to women who value their comfort while simultaneously enjoying making a statement.

Dressed up or dressed down, worn to work or to a casual evening soiree, there could be no better way of making a sartorial splash this summer. The collection will be available at Ideas stores from 9th of March’17, with prices beginning at a very affordable Rs1890.

Jovago launches Hospitality Report 2017

LAHORE (PR): For the second time, the Pakistan’s Hospitality Report by Jovago Pakistan sheds light on major travel trends in the country, looking at how the local sector compares with counterparts on the global map; it’s rapid development, impending barriers and the impact of technology on the changing domestic travel landscape.

“The findings are compiled from data gathered from the 2000 plus Pakistani hotels partnering with Jovago, showing not only an increase in the absorption of technology in the sector but also remarkable growth in domestic travel spending,” remarked CEO Nadine Malik.

The research shows Pakistanis still prefer their mobile phones when it comes to hotel searches, accounting for 61pc of traffic to the website as compared the 39pc computer sourced traffic.