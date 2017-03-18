LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure early payment of stuck-up refund claims of the export-oriented sectors, which are facing severe hardships.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the PIAF chairman, senior vice chairman Tanveer Sufi and vice chairman Shahzeb Akram said that the businessmen were bearing huge financial cost on their own hard earned stuck-up money; therefore, the FBR chairman should look into the matter and ensure early release of sales tax and income tax refunds. The PIAF members have now started feeling the pinch as they were already in deep troubles and experiencing toughest times because of multiple internal and external challenges.

They urged Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to take notice of the situation and issue directions to the FBR authorities to expedite stuck-up sales tax and income tax refund claims.

The PIAF chairman said the authorities concerned should take realistic view of the matter and allow the refunds of sales tax and income tax to exporters and manufacturers at the earliest, who were facing severe hardships.