ISLAMABAD:- The Fertiliser Cell has so far received subsidy of Rs21.16 billion for period of around five months (June to November 2016) pertaining to 19 fertiliser manufacturers and importers. The payment of Rs13.163 billion including Rs4.255 billion for DAP and Rs8.908 billion for Urea has already been made through State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), whereas remaining cases of payments are under process of verification. It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Finance in budget 2016-17 had announced fertiliser cash subsidy of Rs300 per bag on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Rs156 per bag on Urea fertiliser.–APP