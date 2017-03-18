ISLAMABAD - The German KfW bank on Friday apologised over its recent analysis regarding Pakistan’s power sector’s achievement, saying, this is highly regrettable.

“Our paper was an internal academic exercise based on our limited information. Unfortunately, it was taken out of context and blown out of proportion in a way to fabricate a very negative story, giving the impression of a verdict against the excellent work done by the Ministry of Water and Power," stated the letter issued by the bank.

The bank expressed its regret over its recent analysis regarding Pakistan’s power sector’s achievement, saying “This is highly regrettable, and KFW does apologize for that!” “In fact and for the record: Being the long term supporter of Pakistan’s power sector development, we admire the fastest ever pace of progress achieved in recent years by your ministry in power generation as well as in transmission and distribution system,” the letter written by Wolfgang Möllers, Director KfW Pakistan stated.

“We trust that with your kind support and understanding, this episode will not become a stumbling block in our half a century strong development cooperation,” the letter further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that KfW analysis has termed the government’s claims of turning around the power sector through efficient generation and effective control as politically influenced.

Rejecting the analysis, the Ministry of Water and Power had earlier expressed serious concern over the Kfw’s analysis and termed it as an attempt to refute, rather scandalise its claims of getting efficiency, great achievements and reducing power outage manifolds for last couple of years. The Ministry of Water and Power also said that KfW never contacted the ministry to ascertain the authenticity of facts or discussed any of its findings.

“The language used in the report and the fact that it was prepared and released to media in an indecent haste, create doubts about the intention of its writer(s),” an official clarification of the ministry earlier said.

The ministry official figures say that the power generation from government owned units have increased by 25 percent since 2013. Besides, the losses of around Rs7.7 billion in 2013 have been overcome and turned it into profits of Rs5.7 billion in 2016.

The ministry says that these achievements were made possible by better performance in terms of efficient use of fuel and better controls. While none of the figures reported by the ministry have been refuted in the report, the performance of the ministry has been attempted to be tainted with conjectures and twisted analysis, it said.

“We take pride in the improved performance which has resulted in lowering the losses to the exchequer by reducing pilferages, better management and efficient use of the generating capacity by strict enforcement of merit order generation. It cannot be claimed that the multifarious problems, inefficiencies and malpractices in the power sector have disappeared overnight. All progress has to be incremental and should only be judged in comparison with the past,” ministry said.