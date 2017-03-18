ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon has said that the number of children enrolled in primary schools under ‘Waseela-e-Taleem’ (WeT) will be increased from 1.3 million to 1.6 million by June 2017 and the programme would be expanded to 50 districts by December 2018.

During the wrap up meeting of Joint Implementation Support Mission of World Bank and DFID here on Friday, Marvi said WeT initiative of BISP is defining the future of Pakistan by educating its children. World Bank team was headed by Senior Social Protection Specialist Amjad Zafar, while DFID team was led by Socio Development Adviser Mazhar Siraj.

During the meeting, the progress on pilot phase of ongoing door to door BISP resurvey for National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) update was shared with the mission. The modalities of national roll out of resurvey after pilot phase were also discussed. The joint mission of World Bank and DFID provided their valuable input and suggestions.

An important Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI) of DFID is related to strengthening of WeT. During the discussion over this DLI, it was considered necessary to further strengthen the human resource of WeT in order to build upon the unprecedented success and impact of WeT. In this backdrop, BISP management has decided to transfer and re-designate many competent and committed BISP employees from different wings of the organisation to WeT. These employees will be selected from the BISP field offices as well as the headquarter.

This dedicated human resource for WeT will be critical for on ground monitoring of enrollment process, retention in schools, attendance compliance of children, functioning of 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) and performance of partner firms of BISP.

Under WeT, beneficiary families receive Rs750 per quarter per child from the age of 5 to 12 years with the condition of 70 percent compulsory attendance compliance other than Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) of Rs4834 per quarter.