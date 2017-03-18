LCCI celebrates Australia Day

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The LCCI celebrated the “Australia Day” and organised a cake-cutting ceremony here at the LCCI on Friday. Participants of the ceremony including High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Margaret Adamson, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Salman Basit, Ali Hassam Asghar, Tehmina Saeed Chaudhry and various others pledged to make mutual friendly and cordial relations more stronger. The Australian high commissioner said that Pakistan and Australia are strategic partners and enjoying long-standing cordial relations that have built on strong business-to-business and people-to-people connections. She said that the both countries should actively explore new avenues to expand trade and investment as the two of them have significant prospects to growth bilateral trade and investment. She said that Pakistan could avail Australian expertise in various economic sectors. She also called for frequent exchange of business-related delegations so that both the sides could have first-hand knowledge of the available opportunities.

She said that Pakistani goods are best of the best in the world and has a very huge potential in Australian market therefore Pakistani businessmen should focus on joint ventures with their Australian counterparts.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that Pakistan and Australia are taking all possible steps to combat extremism. Collaboration and assistance in fields of sports & education etc, and the joint efforts to develop business to business contacts are bound to bring positive results soon.

He said that last year in April, a businessmen delegation from Australia visited Lahore Chamber accompanied by the diplomats from Consulate General of Pakistan in Sydney, Australia. Afterwards, the representatives of Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Canberra, Australia came to Lahore Chamber to discuss matters of mutual concerns. He said that more such delegation would be beneficial for the both countries.

He informed the Australian High Commissioner that to reciprocate those visits, a businessmen delegation from Lahore Chamber went to Australia during February this year to attend Halal Expo 2017 in Sydney. He said that the LCCI also interacted with the representatives of public and private sectors and grateful to Australian High Commissioner for extending best cooperation to LCCI in this connection.

Weekly inflation increases 0.49 percent

ISLAMABAD (APP): The weekly inflation for the week ended on March 17 for the combined income groups increased by 0.49 percent as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 223.36 points against 222.28 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 4.08 percent. The weekly Sensitive Price Indicator has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 increased by 0.54 percent as it went up from 212.00 points in the previous week to 213.14 points in the week under review.

P&D holds meeting of Inter-Ministerial Committee on CPEC

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab Planning & Development Department on Friday hosted a meeting of Inter-Ministerial Committee on Mid-Term Development Framework of Punjab along the Western Corridor of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Ministers’ for Irrigation, Industries, Sports & Youth Affairs, C&W, Members’ National/Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary, Chairman, P&D Board, Secretaries of various departments, government officials and other stakeholders attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Minister for Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran said that all necessary steps must be taken to make CPEC a success. The Western Corridor of CPEC will provide fast and world class connectivity and for this special emphasis must be placed on development of Provincial roads, Highways, Industrial estates, housing colonies, Rain water harvesting projects, Inland Water Transport and establishment of technical education institutes in districts along the Western route of CPEC.

Addressing the participants, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed suggested the way forward stating that sector wise working groups comprising of relevant Ministers, secretaries, Sector experts and other stakeholders must be formulated in order to make sound evidence-based recommendations to present to the chief minister for the uplifting of Districts along CPEC Western route.

At the meeting, Chairman P&D Board Jahanzeb Khan briefed the participants regarding the CPEC phased strategy and layout with emphasis on the Western Corridor of CPEC. The objective of the meeting was to deliberate on leveraging the Western corridor of CPEC development of Mianwlai, Chakwal and Attock Districts of Punjab and firm up its way forward. He informed that the western corridor under CPEC contains 285 KM road that has been divided further into five packages, for purpose of speedy execution. Four packages pass through Punjab and one through KPK. The corridor will be a four lane motorway, designed for 120 km/hour speed, and has eleven interchanges, P&D Chairman added.

During the meeting, Minister for Mines & Mineral Sher Ali Khan suggested that development of districts majorly including Attock, Chakwal and Mianwali was the need of time to address the future implications to be faced after the development of western route under CPEC. He emphasized that the main connectivity and linkages must be formulated with the mineral rich areas along the Western route to take maximum advantage of CPEC.

Chinese cos invited to invest in real estate sector

BEIJING (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid on Friday briefed the Chinese companies about attractive investment climate in Pakistan and invited them to tap investment and business opportunities offered by the real estate sector. He said the Pakistan government was making earnest efforts to bring about prosperity and development in the country. He said the government was providing unprecedented and equal opportunities to local and foreign investors, adding that the foreign investors should come forward and take advantage of pro-investment and pro-business policies. The ambassador informed that the legal system in Pakistan fully protected the foreign investment particularly the Chinese investment. He said both Pakistan and China enjoyed excellent and mutually beneficial relations which were growing day by day. "We are also partners in the development and implementation of common objective of One Belt One Road Initiative initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping," he added.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was flagship project of the One Belt One Road Initiative which would bring about development and prosperity for not only both the friendly countries but also for the whole region.