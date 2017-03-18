LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs5,585.787 million. The scheme was approved in the 60th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over the P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Comprehensive Urban Water Supply & Sewerage Scheme Jauharabad, Khushab (Revised) at the cost of Rs586.988m, Conservation of Wazir Khan Mosque, Lahore at the cost of Rs533.057m, Feasibility and Designing for Development of Recreational Resort along River Indus at Attock Khurd at the cost of Rs13.540m, Construction of Energy Resources Centre (PC-II) at the cost of Rs1,520.162m and Construction of Surgical Tower at Mayo Hospital, Lahore at the cost of Rs2,932.040m.