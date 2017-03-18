KARACHI - Stocks showed recovery as investors cheer World Bank approval of $450m credit for socio-economic progress and receipt of $200 US Coalition Support Funds. Market opened on a positive note as the index traded at intraday high of 438 points to finally close at 48,409 level by rallying around 120 points or ((0.25%), brokers said.

OGDC (slip 3.41%) and PPL (3.04%) in the E&P sector closed in red where oil prices in the international market dipped as the market looked for clues on how effectively OPEC production cuts are working to absorb a global supply overhang.

Moreover, confidence was recouped in the banking sector where buying was witnessed in the bigger banks. HBL (rose 0.54%) and UBL (1.01%) on the last trading day drove up the index, stated analyst Arhum Ghous.

HBL witnessed high volatility with highest volume traded since 2007 of 15.5 million shares. Stock gained 2.1 percent on the news of addition to the FTSE global equity index mid cap stocks from Monday March 20, 2017.

FATIMA announced its EPS of Rs4.47 along with a cash dividend of Rs2/share. Stock gained by 1.77 percent. HUBC led the market by contributing 61 points to the gain, said dealers at Topline brokerage.

Surge in global crude prices supported selected oil stocks. Pre-budget speculations in cement, banking and auto stocks played a catalyst role in bullish close, market participants said. Overall, volume increased by 17.7 percent to 212 million shares, while value rose by 61.7 percent to Rs16.5 billion/$158 million.