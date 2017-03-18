LAHORE (PR) - Sania Syedain, Subhan Ali Syedain, Inam Ali Syedain and Rooma Syedain, The four siblings from Pakistan have bagged 5-month long internship from Malaysian tech firm ‘Innovation’ in their ‘Young Tech Ambassadors’ program, for which they’ll be paid RM 1,000 per month.

This internship aims to provide opportunities to youngsters from all over the world to enhance their skills while working in an exemplary professional atmosphere.

The siblings rose to fame when all four of them completed the prestigious ‘Microsoft Information Technology Expert’ before reaching their 10th Birthdays.

Then prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf invited the siblings to PM House and gave them certificates of appreciation.