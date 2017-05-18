Aardee products launched in Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): Health and safety in the kitchen has always been an important factor for families while buying appliances. In its effort to make this world a healthier place, the global German brand Aardee focuses on materials which are healthier to use in appliances. One of the most common appliances used in homes is an electric water kettle. Instead of using plastic, which is known to react with hot water, aardee kettles come in a variety of materials like ceramic, stone and stainless steel.

With its entry into the Pakistan market, aardee has launched a range of products that are not only good looking and efficient to use, but also make your kitchen healthier and safer. The products include the entire kitchen range from kettles, to blenders, toasters, coffee makers, kitchen machines and cooking ranges. It also includes white goods like refrigerators, cooking ranges, vacuum cleaners, washing machines and TVs. The brand is now available in Pakistan through its official distributor Imrooz. “We felt a big vacuum in the Pakistan market. We are currently working with dealers, retailers as well as e-tailers to ensure aardee products are available all over the country. We aim to become one of the top 3 appliances brand in Pakistan,” said Mr Rehan Azam, GM Aardee – Imrooz, Pakistan. “We are excited to offer our products in Pakistan because we feel the consumer is ready make a healthier choice not only when buying food but also while preparing it for their family.

Coca-Cola to partner with Edhi Foundation

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s leading humanitarian and social welfare services organization, the Edhi Foundation is looking forward to even larger than ever before public support, for its traditional Ramazan fundraising, in this first Ramazan without the enlightened leadership of its founder, Abdul SattarEdhi. For this purpose, the Foundation is partnering with Coca-Cola Pakistan in a multi-faceted fundraising campaign entitled “Bottle of Change” that Coca-Cola will devise and execute across the country.A key feature of the campaign will be that Coca-Cola will double all donations received during the campaign, apart from spending a very large sum on a multi-dimensional publicity campaign for this great humanitarian institution. The main message of the campaign, appealing to public consciousness will simply be that EdhiSahab’s legacy and mission must carry on.While the people of Pakistan have always supported Edhi Foundation throughout the year, the holy month of Ramazan has traditionally been the time of the year when public support has reached a peak, and donations to the Foundation, both zakat and non-zakat, have registered huge increase.

Speaking about the partnership with Coca-Cola, Faisal Edhi, the son of late Abdul SattarEdhi and the present head of the Foundation stated that Coca-Cola’s immense expertise and experience in creating a huge momentum for any cause will greatly help the Foundation in its Ramazan fundraising drive. He also expressed appreciation for Coca-Cola’s several interventions for other good causes, partnering with reputable non-profit organizations, like with The Citizens Foundation for education, WWF-Pakistan for environmental conservation and Kashf Foundation for women empowerment.

FYNDUS launches online shopping app

LAHORE (PR): FYNDUS launched its online shopping application in an event at Falcon Complex Lahore. This is a unique App which works on M to C model which allows customer to buy directly from manufacturers.

Khurram Ahmed (Vice president Pakistan Operations) briefed media that this App is already working in America, Canada, India and many other nations. This App is ready to make the life easy for the Pakistani consumer. The promotional campaign turned out to be very interesting for the consumers. Company offered free meal to the subscribers of this App. Hundreds of participants installed the App at the venue, appreciated the offers & its user friendly interface.

Soneri Bank supports rising talents

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank sponsored the Arjumand Painting Award Ceremony 2017. The ceremony was held at PNCA Islamabad the other day. The Award is the first ever Art Award by any private gallery in Pakistan at the national level for artists 25-40 years of age.

Instituted in 2015 by Gallery 6 Islamabad, the key purpose of the Award is to emphasize the importance of classical painting among new, emerging and recently established artists. At the same time it has filled the void for appreciation and recognition of emerging outstanding painters in an apposite manner.

For Arjumand Painting Award 2017, four cash prizes were presented with the support of collaborating partners. Irfan Gul Dahri won the Soneri Bank First Prize presented by chief guest senator Sherry Rehman, an ardent art lover and art collector.

Soneri Bank supports endeavours to promote arts and culture on a national level in resonance with their brand promise of ‘Roshan Har Qadam’.



It acknowledges Dr Arjumand Faisel’s vision for emerging artists and Director General PNCA, Jamal Shah’s support towards the efforts of Gallery 6, encouraging young artists in a befitting manner.

Fariya Zaeem, Head of Marketing at Soneri Bank, felt ‘a universal diverse energy in the paintings displayed at PNCA, in synergy with Soneri’s corporate brand philosophy of the Sun that shines on every one.’

137 artists submitted entries from all over Pakistan and out of these, 76 paintings were selected for exhibition.