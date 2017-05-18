LONDON - The dollar sank Wednesday with a fresh crisis in the White House fuelling concerns that Donald Trump's economy-boosting agenda could be run off-track.

Stock markets also fell as the administration was once again rocked by allegations over its links to Russia after it was reported Trump had divulged classified information to the nation's foreign minister.

That was followed late Tuesday by reported claims that Trump pressed recently-fired FBI boss James Comey to drop a probe into ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn over his links to Moscow. "Equity indices are on the back foot again as investors digest the latest real-life episode of House of Cards," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, in reference to a popular US political TV series. The latest events are "slowly sapping faith in stimulus policies getting even partisan approval", he said. While the Oval Office has furiously denied any wrongdoing, there is a growing sense of crisis that even raised questions over a possible impeachment, throwing into doubt Trump's plans for tax cuts, big spending and red-tape slashing.

Bets that the plan would fire the economy helped fan a dollar and global equities rally in the months after Trump's election. "What's potentially important for markets in the weeks and months ahead is that the president's apparent mis-steps may galvanise his opponents, which could make it harder to implement his economic agenda," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

The dollar took a beating, as the euro broke above $1.11 to levels not seen since Trump's election win in November, while the yen was also piling pressure on the US unit.

The dollar bought fewer than 112 yen, well down from recent peaks above 114 yen seen last week.

The uncertainty hit stock markets, with Europe's main indices falling in afternoon deals and Wall Street opening lower.

London did slightly better than its eurozone peers on the back of figures showing that Britain's unemployment rate had fallen to a 32-year low, but economists worried about slow wage growth.

The market was helped by banking giant Lloyds, which was up more than two percent after announcing it had returned to full private ownership following its government bail-out at the height of the financial crisis.

In Asia, Tokyo ended down 0.5 percent as the stronger yen hit exporters, while Hong Kong gave up 0.2 percent by the finish and Shanghai closed 0.3 percent lower.

Gold, a safe-haven investment, rose by over one percent in the European afternoon.