KARACHI - The experts have suggested the power regulators to go for cheaper options and green energy in order to overcome the power crisis.

Addressing the 13th International Conference for Oil, Gas and Energy Industry held on the sideline of Pakistan Oil, Gas and Energy Exhibition (POGEE) 2017 here at Karachi Expo Centre, Private Power and Infrastructure Board Managing Director Shahjahan Mirza said that Pakistan has a potential of producing over 100,000MW power through clean energy due to availability of air corridors and sunlight for over 300 days a year. He hoped that the country would overcome loadshedding in coming years. He said many power plants are in the pipelines and would be commencing their generation pretty soon.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmed of Sindh Department of Alternative Energy said that the provincial government is striving to become the energy hub of Pakistan and self-sufficient in power generation. He said that Sindh has a potential of generating 55,000MW from wind energy, 10,000MW through solar power, 130MW through hydel (run of river), 1,000MW from bagasse and 500MW from solid-waste.

Regarding coal power generation, Coal Power Director Projects Ali Nawaz said that Pakistan is facing about 7,000MW shortfall and it is increasing by 7 to 8 percent per annum and will reach to over 10,000MW by 2020. He said that power generation through coal has reached to over 40 percent while it is only 0.2 percent in Pakistan.

OGRA Deputy Executive Director Sajjad Hussain, Siemens managing director, Hashim Khalid and others also spoke on the occasion. Shen Hua of MHPS DongFang Ltd, China, said that he is dealing with the visitors in a real professional environment and received may trade inquiries. Morius Bica of Kalhour, Romania said that everything satisfactory here and he was busy in getting trade inquiries from local industrialists. He said that Pakistan can acquire many power solutions in order to overcome its power crisis in real short time. He said that his company is ready to provide various solutions in alternative energy that would be cheaper and need comparatively short time to start generation.

Wang Kai of Huanyu Electric said that there are many short term solutions available in the market and the government and private sector organisations can resolve their issues individually or collectively. He advised that Pakistan people should go for cheap and green energy like solar power or wind energy as its sources are available in abundance locally. Anil Berky of Durulsan, Turkey said that trade inquirers response is satisfactory and many industrialists and individuals who got fed up with power outages are keen to adopt easy and cheaper option.