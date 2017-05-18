ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday said the government was making its budget preparations based on extensive consultations and inputs from all stakeholders, including representatives of IT and telecom sectors.

The minister was chairing a high-level meeting on matters related to IT and telecom sectors, a press statement said.

He said the proposals from the IT and telecom industries would be given due consideration during the finalization of the budget. The finance minister said the government recognizes the importance of IT and telecom in the world today.

He emphasized that the government was undertaking measures for enhancing digital inclusion across Pakistan as a matter of priority.

On the occasion, Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Anusha Rahman Khan apprised the finance minister of taxation-related proposals from the IT and telecom industries. She also briefed on the progress of the planned frequency spectrum auction. Among others, the meeting was attended by finance secretary, secretary IT & Telecom, chairman PTA, member (Telecom) at Ministry of IT and Telecom, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday that in line with the tradition of the last three years, the government was according top priority to the well-being of the general public in upcoming budget. He was chairing separate meetings with senior officials of Finance Division and Federal Board of Revenue on the upcoming budget at the Ministry of Finance, said a press release issued here.

Finance Secretary informed the Minister that budget preparations were progressing smoothly according to the prescribed time lines. He also apprised him about proposals for consideration in the budget for FY 2017-18.

Chairman FBR also gave a presentation to the Finance Minister on tax measures envisaged in the next budget, including measures for improvement in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax-payers.

The Minister urged close coordination and thorough preparations by all departments and ministries involved in budget-related events including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey. He said that the budget measures would be focused on employment generation and achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The Finance Minister said the budget was being prepared after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, including the business community, traders and chambers of commerce and industries, who had all provided valuable and constructive suggestions.

He encouraged all concerned officials to continue putting in their best efforts to finalize all the arrangements in time.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, and senior officials of FBR and Ministry of Finance also participated in the meetings.