ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government had missed the economic growth target during ongoing fiscal year that recorded at 5.3 percent as against the target of 5.7 percent.

The growth during FY2016-17 remained nine-year highest, however the incumbent government failed to meet the economic growth target for the fourth consecutive year. The National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Wednesday calculated Pakistan’s economic growth at 5.3 percent during the year 2016-17. The international financial institutions had already warned that Pakistan would miss the ambitious economic growth target of 5.7 percent during the year 2016-17.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had observed Pakistan’s GDP growth at 5 percent for the FY2017. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank had also projected Pakistan’s economic growth at 5.2 percent for the current fiscal year. The government is once again planning to fix economic growth at unrealistic target of 6 percent for the next financial year 2017-18.

The NAC noted that the agricultural, industrial and services sectors had registered healthy growths during current financial year. The agriculture sector has achieved the growth target of 3.5 percent. In agriculture sector, crops recorded growth of 3.02 percent. Fishing recorded a growth of 1.23 percent against the target of 3 percent, forestry 14.49 percent as compared to the target of 3 percent, livestock 3.43 percent against the target of 4 percent. The growth of five important crops including wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane and cotton is estimated at 0.5pc, 16.3pc, 0.7pc, 12.4pc and 7.6pc, respectively. The NAC projected that industrial sector would miss the target of 6.4 percent, as it is expected to remain at around 5.02 percent during ongoing financial year. In manufacturing sector, mining and quarrying grew by 1.34 percent. Large scale manufacturing sector recorded growth of 4.93 percent as compared to target of 5.9 percent and small scale manufacturing sector would grow by 8.18pc against target of 8.2pc during ongoing financial year 2016-2017. The electricity and gas generations and distributions have recorded growth of 3.4 percent and construction sector would record massive growth of 9.05 percent during ongoing financial year. The services sector would surpass the target of 5.7 percent, as it would remain at 5.98 percent during present fiscal year. In services sector, wholesale and retail trade recorded growth of 6.82 percent against the target of 5.5 percent. Transport, storage and communication would miss the target of 5.1 percent, as it would record growth of 3.94 percent and finance and insurance will grow by 10.77 percent as compared to the target of 7.2 percent during outgoing fiscal year.