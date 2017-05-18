PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KP-OGCL) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a technical lab facility "JURASSIC-GEO LAB” at UET Peshawar.

KPOGCL Chief Executive Officer Raziud din and UET Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Noor Muhammad signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisation. The project is aimed to word-off the needs of growing petroleum industry specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not limited to geophysical, geological, petroleum reservoirs, but also to address the planning, designing, testing, analysing techniques with highly sophisticated equipments for seismic processing interpretations, crude oil production tests, geochemical & elemental analysis, petroleum reservoirs and their relative coring & testing, geological & surface mapping services with real time data sets and imageries.

Razi said that it is for first time that a true implementation of industry, academia and research integration is being undertaken to amalgamate business models of KP-OGCL and US Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy at UET Peshawar, a USAID-funded project in energy through a steering committee of experts. The team of experts will oversee the implementation of a strategy for involving the high-end oil and gas geo-lab in research and business companies and establishing linkages with international organisations to ensure sustainability of the project.

Dr Noor said that the KP-OGCL and UET Peshawar have the onerous responsibility to engage in economic future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, and Pakistan, in general. He expressed satisfaction over joint collaboration of USPCAS-E UET Peshawar with industry as a triple-helix model to promote energy/hydrocarbon related activities in the province through academia and industry linkages.