Industrial output grows 5.06pc in 3 quarters, 10.46pc in March

ISLAMABAD (APP): The country's large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grew by 5.06 percent during the first three quarters of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of large scale manufacturing industries was recorded at 140.58 points during July-March (2016-17) against 133.80 points during same period of last year, official sources said. The highest growth of 3.97 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.07 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.03 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC). On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 10.46 percent during March 2017 as compared to same month of last year while on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth increased by 9.11 percent in March 2017 when compared to growth of February 2017, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed growth during July-March (2016-17) included textile (0.78 percent), food, beverages and tobacco (9.65 percent), pharmaceuticals (8.74 percent), non metallic mineral products (7.11 percent), automobiles (11.31 percent), iron and steel products (16.56 percent), fertilizers (1.32 percent), electronics (15.24 percent), paper and board (5.08 percent), engineering products (2.37 percent) and rubber products (0.04 percent).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included coke and petroleum products (0.32 percent), chemicals (2.2 percent), leather products (17.97 percent) and wood products (95.04 percent).

Petroleum production witnesses

positive growth in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD (APP): The petroleum production grew by 0.45 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2017-18) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The petroleum products that contributed in the positive growth include, jet fuel, production of which grew by 3.87 percent during July-March (2016-17), officials sources said. The output of motor spirits grew by 9.89 percent during the period under review while there has been 1.67 percent growth in the output of high speed diesel. The production of jute batching oil surged by 35.65 percent while the production of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by 8.26 percent. Meanwhile, the products that witnessed negative growth in production during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year include kerosene oil, output of which declined by 13.89 percent, while the output of diesel oil witnessed negative growth of 35.09 percent.

There has been 0.09 percent decrease in the production of furnace oil and 17.43 decrease in production of solvent naptha while the lubricating oil produce also witnessed 2.19 down fall in production.

On the other hand, the production of petroleum products, on year-on-year basis witnessed decrease of 2.36 percent in March 2017 when compared to the same month of last year.

The products that witnessed positive growth in production on year-on-year basis, included motor spirits and furnace oil, output of which increased by 9.66 percent and 7.08 percent respectively.

The production of jet fuel oil during the month under review decreased by 4.25 percent, kerosene oil by 3.63 percent and high speed diesel by 2.53 percent. Similarly, the production of furnace oil declined by 6.29 percent, solvent naptha by 12.14 percent and LPG 3.41

Iesco to launch system to prevent power theft, ensure accurate meter reading

ISLAMABAD (APP): IESCO with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB) is going to launch an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with an estimated cost of Rs 18 billion. In first phase, the project was being started in Rawalpindi Circle which would not only help control power theft but also ensure real time meter reading, official sources told APP Wednesday. They said under the project, over 900,000 electricity meters would be replaced with smart meters in next four years in Rawalpindi. Initially, they said, the new state of the art AMI system would cover Rawalpindi city and its suburb areas and later it would be expanded to other areas of the company. The dividend of the system would start within two years, they said. The sources said the AMI system would help automated metering reading and electricity utilization. An Inter House Display (IHD) device would be provided to the consumers so that they could not only directly check real time meter reading and electricity load but also control the load as per their income, they said.



The system would not only eliminate 'Kunda culture' and meter tampering but also help locate power breakdown areas in case of power suspension.

The sources said with installation of the system, the consumer could not use additional electricity than the allowed load.

The AMI system would also improve billing circle besides reducing aggregated and commercial losses of the company, they said.

They said the system would also help minimize duration of load-shedding and burning of meters and transformers.

It is pertinent to mention here that AMI will be first project across the world which will be installed at such a large scale and it will be a step forward towards adopting smart technology.

The project is a part of the power sector reforms initiated by the government to cope with energy crisis. The project will be implemented in all big cities and industrial areas in phases to reduce lines and transmission losses.

PBIF demands steps in budget to protect and promote local industries

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday demanded immediate measures in the budget to protect and promote local industry. Growth rate, provision of jobs and revenue cannot be enhanced unless industrialisation is promoted through policy measures, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that around two million youth enter into the job market every year which can get jobs if industrial sector is expanded. He said that local industry is going down because of energy crisis, water scarcity, increased taxation and harassment by different agencies. Moreover, industrial sector is worried over relaxations offered to the Chinese investors which they think will put them to disadvantage that is against the norms of level playing field, he noted. The veteran business leader said that industrial sector should be informed about the details of Chinese industry that will operate in Pakistan, their output and market.

He said that masses deserve to know the loans acquired for CPEC, repayment schedule, interest rate and all other details.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that billions of dollars are being spent on road and railway infrastructure but it is not clear that country will be responsible for its maintenance which will cost billions annually.

He said that CPEC is a game changer for both the friendly countries.