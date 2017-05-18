LAHORE - The United States (US) Consul General (CJ) Yuriy Fedkiw has invited Pakistani businessmen to participate in “Select USA Investment moot” being held in Washington DC from June 18 to 20.

He was talking to LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. US Senior Commercial Counsellor Steve Knode, former LCCI senior vice president Mian Nauman Kabir, Executive Committee members Mian Zahid Javed, Nasir Taskeen and Mian Muhammad Nawaz were also present on the occasion.

The US Consul General said that growing Pakistani companies must participate in this moot. He said that trend of two-way trade is positive and a healthy sign. He said, “We can do more to boost trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the United States.

He invited the LCCI to arrange a delegation for the United States to explore trade and investment opportunities. It would also pave way for joint ventures. He informed the participants that the US government has designed a programme named “Select USA” to promote investment in the country. He said, “We have a calendar of activities having information regarding trade shows etc.”

LCCI Acing President Amjad Ali Jawa said that Pakistan and the US have a long history of diplomatic relations. The United States is the largest trading partner of Pakistan with a total trade of more than $5.5 billion. He said that Pakistan hopes to tap the tremendous potential in the US market and increase its exports to the US which have shown some stagnation in the last few years. He said that in 2013, Pakistan exported goods to the US to the tune of $3.75 billion which remained almost stagnant in next two years with $3.65 billion and $3.66 billion. In contrast to that, the imports from the US to Pakistan are consistently following increasing trend for the last three years. From 2013, the imports surged from $1.67 billion to $1.92 billion. That has resulted in increasing the volume of total trade, he added. “LCCI believes that the total trade between the two countries has the potential to touch the figure of $10 billion if favourable policy initiatives are taken by the two countries,” the LCCI acting president said. He further said that the LCCI has planned to take sector specific businessmen delegation to visit the US in July this year comprising highly motivated and seasoned businessmen. He hoped that the US Embassy will extend best cooperation in this connection which has been the hallmark of working relations between the LCCI and the US diplomats.

He said, “We are ready to respond positively to any initiative taken by you that aims at enhancing trade and investment opportunities for bringing positive change in the current state of affairs. We want win-win situation for both the countries and that should be the chief motive behind every initiative taken by us.”