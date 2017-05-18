LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways Employees Union (CBA) has rejected the proposed 15 percent raise in government employees’ salaries, demanding the government to merge adhoc relief given to employees during 2010-2016 in the basic salaries, along with 25 percent increase in wages in the upcoming budget of 2017-18.

Union central president Hafiz Salman Butt, SVP Sheikh Anwar, secretary general Kher Muhammad Tonio and other leadership demanded the government to upgrade the employees scale, asking the finance ministry to increase pension and medical allowances of retired employees of railways.

Hafiz Salman said that labourer segment is trying hard to make both ends meet while rulers are leading comfortable lives. He demanded the president, prime minister to raise salaries of low-income staff so that they could also get a sigh of relief. The railway worker union leader said that though the government and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that railways has become a revenue generating department yet the poor workers of railways are living a miserable life. They said Pakistan Railways have achieved its set target of Rs36 billion this year but the minister did not materialise his promise of increasing salaries.