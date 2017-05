HARIPUR - Tarbela dam Tunnel No 5 has been put into operation for the first time in the current season, said an official of the dam here on Wednesday.

Tarbela dam discharge downstream in river Indus will fluctuate between 120,000 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS) to 250,000 CFS till further notice. The dam officials also warned the residents of the Attok, Swabi and Nowshera to be careful during next 24 hours to avoid any incident owing to water discharge from Tarbela dam.