Honda Heritage Centre inaugurated

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has added a new facility – ‘Honda Heritage Centre’- at its factory premises in Manga Mandi. This facility was inaugurated by Toichi Ishiyama, President & CEO, of the company. Maqsood Rehmani, VP HR & Admin, Kenichi Matsuo, VP Production, and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

The facility has been developed to introduce the visitors with the history of Honda in Pakistan. The pictorial visit describes details of launch of all models in Pakistan since 1994, the technology features which Honda introduced ‘First Time’ in Pakistan automobile market and history page explaining the chronicle of events since 1992. The company has also highlighted the efforts of localization by displaying the locally manufactures parts of Civic, City and BR-V models being produced in Pakistan. The facility also displays the First Honda Civic manufactured in Pakistan in May 1994 and First Honda City produced in January 1997.

Toichi Ishiyama appreciated the efforts of the company to introduce this facility, which will provide valuable information to the guests visiting Honda Atlas Cars.

Bahria Town, ESSPAK sign agreement for model safe city

ISLAMABAD (PR): Bahria Town has signed an agreement with ESSPAK to attain the status of “Bahria Town – A Model Safe City”. Under this agreement, Bahria Town will undertake ‘CCTV Expansion Plan’.

The agreement was signed in Bahria Town Rawalpindi. Ms Sania Malik, the Advisor to CE & head of rescue and relief Bahria Town, and Rehan Ahmad, CEO ESSPAK, attached their signatures on behalf of their respective organizations. The ceremony was attended by management and marketing teams of Bahria Town, Islamabad; top management of ESSPAK, distinguished guests and representatives of print and electronic media.

Bahria Town has installed comprehensive security systems in every project to ensure secure living standards for the residents.

Bahria Town security department is equipped with highly trained and resourceful security personnel who are consistently patrolling the vicinity already. But now, Bahria Town is beefing up its security system to incorporate state-of-the-art RED LINE technology to build the most secure and dependable Surveillance System for Bahria Town community.

According to the new agreement, new cameras of RED-LINE, a US brand with latest technology and night vision vigilance, will be installed in Bahria Town Rawalpindi. Its surveillance will enhance the overall capacity to deal with new challenges. Moreover, its warning system is very effective that leads to quick and rapid response while ensuring fool proof security.

First convocation of

Lahore Leads University

LAHORE (PR): First convocation of Lahore Leads University will be held on October 30 at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. Administration of the varsity said that more than one thousand students from various disciplines - English, Urdu, Computer Sciences, Business administration, Education, IT, Mathematics, Enginring, Political Science - will be awarded degrees/award and others. Few seats are available for registration; aspiring students can reach the University website www.leads.edu.pk for registration process. Moreover, one window operation has been launched at main campus of the varsity to facilitate students for prompt registration and rehearsal process.

Engro playing role in

empowering rural women

LAHORE (PR): To celebrate the efforts and the spirit of Pakistani rural women, Engro highlighted International Day of Rural Women, creating awareness about the day and reiterating its commitment towards women empowerment. Through the International Day of Rural Women and related events, Engro aims to play its role in empowering rural women within the society for a better and brighter tomorrow. The company has deployed multiple projects to bring rural women at par with their male counterparts in the rural areas.

During these projects Engro has had the opportunity to work with international partner organizations like UNDP, USAID, MEDA and KFW-DEG and World Learning, providing agri related skills and vocational trades to over 20,000 women over the last six years.