Byco Petroleum has imported 5m tons oil since inception

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Byco Petroleum’s Single Point Mooring has imported 5 million tons of crude oil since its inception. Byco is expecting to import 4.5 million tons crude oil during current fiscal ending June 30, 2018, through SPM, said a press statement issued here. The SPM allows Byco to import and export crude oil and refined petroleum products directly, significantly reducing traffic at Pakistan’s ports situated in Karachi and Port Qasim. It enables Byco to be the only vertically integrated petroleum firm in the nation. The statement said that Byco Petroleum’s Single Point Mooring has imported 5 million tons of crude oil since its inception. It has been in continuous operation since 2012 including the severe monsoon season from June through September, which was previously considered impossible for the area. Byco’s SPM is Pakistan’s only floating terminal and revolutionises the handling crude oil and refined petroleum products in the country.

The SPM has been set up in the deep sea and is connected to a storage tank via 15 km of both on-shore and sub-sea pipelines. Byco has a storage capacity of 140,000 metric tons.

BPPL CEO Amir said, “Byco’s SPM is a national asset for Pakistan. Its continuous safe operation is a testament to our promise of keeping safety our top priority. I want to congratulate the entire Byco team on this singular achievement and on having imported 5 million tons of crude oil since inception.”

E&T collected Rs14,811.599m in three months: Mukesh

KARACHI (APP): Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current fiscal year in three months till September 2017, as many Rs14,811.599 millions have been collected in heads of various taxes , while last year in same period Rs13,490.519 millions were received. He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday. Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting, Shoaib said that Rs1,825 million were collected in term of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs.3,305.472 million in term of infrastructure cess, Rs32.120 million in professional tax and Rs233.603 million in term of property tax were recovered. He said, "The remaining amount was got in heads of various other taxes and the officers concerned have been directed to speed up their efforts to achieve the target."

On the occasion, Mukesh lauded the performance of the officers and directed them to perform their duties honestly and not to give a single chance of complain in collection of the taxes.

Pak-Thai FTA to be signed by mid of Jan

ISLAMABAD (APP): A free trade agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Thailand will be signed on January 15 for enhancing the bilateral trade between the two countries. The 9th round on FTA negotiations would start between Pakistan and Thailand by November 6-8 this year, in which both sides would present the complete offer list of free trade agreement for reaching the final agreement, a top official of Ministry of Commerce told APP here on Tuesday. Both sides had exchanged the final offer lists of items for free trade, including automobile and textile sectors in order to remove the reservations of both sectors. Pakistan wants concession on 100 products as the same concession was granted by Thailand to other FTA partners, he said. The official said that during the 9th round, talks would be held on the text of agreement, tariff reduction modalities, complete request lists from both sides and offer lists. He said that Pakistan had relative advantages over Thailand in some 684 commodities including cotton yarn and woven textiles, readymade garments, leather products, surgical instruments and sports goods.

While talking on second phase of Pak-China FTA, he said China has agreed to provide market access to 65 items, shared by Pakistan besides providing concession on all items included in the offer list.

He added that coming round of negotiation with China under 2nd phase of FTA will be held in first week of January, 2018 in Islamabad.This acceptance came during the negotiations held under 2nd phase of Pak-China FTA in China.

“We want the concession on 65 import items and low tariff line on products for further trade liberalization in 2nd phase of FTA between Pakistan and China”, he said.

SCCI for setting up ‘support industry’ in Sialkot

SIALKOT (APP): Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik has stressed the need for setting up "Support Industry" to facilitate industrial sector of the country. Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that in order to cope with future challenges of industrial sector, the government should encourage the businessmen and investors to invest in support industry which would ultimately lead to import substitution especially raw material used by the local industry. He said that export sector of the country heavily relied on import of raw materials especially from China for further value addition and re-exports, adding that the practice adds to the cost of doing business and was a major contributor towards the increasing import bill of the country. Pakistan had seen many industrial surges where industries were established but no work had ever been done to invest in support industry to complement the existing manufacturing set up of the country, he said.nEWS