LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party Tuesday approved three development schemes of Regional Planning, Education & Public Building Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 9527.7 million. The approved development schemes included: Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP)-IFAD Assisted (revised) at the cost of Rs7565.780 million, Teacher’s Training Program at the cost of Rs584.765 million and construction of Training Laboratory at

Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Lahore at the cost of Rs1377.155 million.