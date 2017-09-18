ISLAMABAD: Around 100,000 youth was imparted training in 95 different trades under Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme during last four years (2014-2017).

According to the official sources, "During training, each student was also paid Rs3000/- stipend each month. Students of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were paid Rs4000 as stipend per month." The programme was supervised by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The training was provided in 340 public and private sector technical and vocational training institutes across the country. The programme would enhance employment opportunities, alleviate poverty and provide skilled workforce to large, medium and small scale industry and meet the international labour market needs.

The training was imparted in selected demand driven trades. The basic purpose of introducing this scheme is to provide training and professional experience to unemployed youth in the country so that they can avail better employment opportunities.