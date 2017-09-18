ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved construction of two expressways to connect Malakand Division with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In an exclusive interview, Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said the one expressway will be constructed from Chakdara, Lower Dir to Khawaza Khela in Swat District. The other expressway will be constructed between Khawaza Khela and Bisham, Shangla district. According to Radio Pakistan, Engineer Amir Muqam said feasibility study of the expressways is in progress.–NNI

Six billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose in the current budget.