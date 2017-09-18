DHAKA: A Chinese and Bangladeshi consortium company will build a 150 MW power plant for a leading local private firm in the country's northeastern region.

Midland East Power Ltd, a leading local firm, signed an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contact with consortium of Chinese CRRC Ziyang Co.Ltd. and Bangladeshi Green Power Ltd. for construction of 150 MW HFO power plant at Ashuganj in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, some 109 km northeast of capital Dhaka. Midland is the owner and developer of the power plant which is to be constructed on nine acres of land.

The Midland said in a handout that after discussions with four international companies, it decided to strike the deal with the consortium as it offered the most competitive proposal.

Under the agreement, the consortium will do engineering, construct the plant, procure the machinery and necessary performance testing to put the power plant into commercial operation, it said.

According to the firm, the project is adopting stringent environment norms with highly efficient machinery and state of art technologies has been selected for this project to make it an environment friendly and highly efficient power plant.

The project will be fully completed in nine months, and go into commercial operation and be connected to the national grid by May next year, it said. Midland said it had earlier signed an agreement with the Britain-based Rolls Royce for supplying main engines for the plant.

Bangladeshi leading local Eastern Bank Ltd is the financial partner of Midland for the plant. Midland has already signed a 15-year agreement with the Bangladeshi government to supply the power produced at the plant to the national grid.

