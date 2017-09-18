ISLAMABAD - The government has so far released Rs 322.763 million for different projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18.

The government in its federal budget 2017-18 had allocated an amount of Rs 1614.266 million for different development projects for the uplift of the agriculture sector of the country.

An amount of Rs 103.725 million was released for risk based control of foot and mouth disease in Pakistan as against the total allocation of Rs 134.920 million.

Meanwhile, the government has provided Rs 100 million for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in the country in order to promote the edible oil production, where as the government has allocated Rs 500 million for the projects in its PSDP of the current financial year.

Under PSDP 2017-18, the government has also released Rs 56.862 million for national pesticide residue monitoring system as against the total allocation of Rs.284.308 million.

The government has released Rs. 4 million for the establishment of animal quarantine station at Gwadar (Phase-II) in order to exploiting the livestock potential development of the Balochistan Province.

An amount of Rs 3.843 million was released for establishment of horticulture research institute Khuzdar, Balochistan for promoting the sector in the provincne.

Meanwhile, the government has released Rs 34,814.070 million for National Highway Authority (NHA) projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till September 8.

Talking to APP, an official source said on Sunday that a hefty amount of Rs 10,000 million has been released for under construction Lahore- Abdul Hakeem section of motorway which would be completed next year.

He said that Rs 9250 million have been released for the construction of Sialkot- Lahore Motorway. For the construction of Lahore Eastern Bypass on GT Road, he said Rs 2500 million have been released while Rs 200 million have been released for its land requisition.

He said that Rs 1,000 million have been released for completion of remaining works of Lowari Tunnel project recently opened for traffic. Rs 500 million have been released for construction of black top road Yakmach-Kharan via Dostain Wad Khumaqai,he said.

Rs 150 million have been released for Hazara Motorway,likely to be completed by year end.

He said that Rs 1500 million have been released for construction of road network for New Islamabad Airport, Thalian link road.





app