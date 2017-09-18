Saarc Chamber's delegation to participate in WCC moot in Sydney

LAHORE (APP): A high-level delegation of the SAARC Chamber, first time in history, will participate in the 10th 3-day international flagship moot of World Chamber Congress commencing from September 19 in Sydney (Australia). 12,000 chambers representing more than 100 countries will grace the occasion. Talking to the media here Sunday, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pak chapter Iftikhar Ali Malik said that World Chamber Congress (WCC) had extended invitation to the SAARC Chamber in its 10th moot, by acknowledging the meritorious services and remarkable contribution of the SAARC Chamber. He said that a high-level 45-member SAARC Chamber delegation drawn from different member countries including 35 from Pakistan will attend the moot. He said that SAARC Chamber delegation would have direct interaction with globe's most prominent leaders and brightest minds to transform the future of business.

He said, "Our delegation will also avail the unparalleled opportunity in ever changing business climate and learn from the visionary wisdom of the leading tycoons attending the mega event. He said that event would help facilitate the exchange of real world ideas and best practices on both chambers and business activities.

He said that prominent speakers would shed light on the subject of 'Business, Conflict and Terrorism' and this is the best world platform where Pakistan could convince the world leading businessmen of the sacrifices we have rendered against terrorism.

He said the world should recognize that Pakistan had lost trillions of rupees in war against terrorism and loss to business was much more than a simple calculation. He said prosperity and peace could not be achieved without rooting out the menace of terrorism.

Iftikhar Malik said the role of chambers in bringing the voice of business to the table is more important than ever. "We meet at a time of growing hostility to trade and globalisation. Chambers are devoted to strengthening economic growth, prosperity and sustainability. They exist in every country of the world and offer a multitude of programmes and services that support trade and development. Working hand in hand, we can make a real difference to companies both large and small, and indeed, to society as a whole", he added.

He said that WCC was a premier and milestone event bringing together chambers, business and government figures alike. The event is being jointly organized by the Sydney Business Chamber, WCC and International Chamber of Commerce at International Convention Centre, Sydney.

He said the WCC was a global forum uniting a network of 12,000 chambers which provides an opportunity to connect and strengthen relations with a diverse and international groups of individuals representing more than 100 countries.

He said with both formal land informal occasions to develop network, the congress ms to establish institutional ties and promote trade and investment opportunities.

BE&OE registers 262,119 workers

ISLAMABAD (APP): Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) has registered 262119 workers so far during the year 2017 (up to June) for overseas employment. According to the data provided by Policy Planning Unit of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, a total of 144193 workers proceeded to United Arab Emirates, 242 to Algeria, eight to Angola, 3988 to Bahrain, 106 to Brunei, four to Guinea, 24 to Hong Kong, 92 to Iran, 342 to Iraq, 153 to Jordan, two to Kenya and 526 to Kuwait. A total of 15 workers proceeded to Lebanon, 3243 to Malaysia, 32 to Nigeria, 23841 to Oman, 5082 to Qatar, 77600 to Saudi Arabia, 260 to Sudan, 23 to Singapore, 16 to Somalia, four to Spain, 35 to Tanzania and four to Uganda. While 126 workers proceeded to United Kingdom in the same year, 145 to United States of America, 11 to Yemen, two to West Africa, 43 to South Africa, eight to Zambia, 51 to Japan, four to South Korea, 771 to Cyprus, 20 to Turkey, 197 to China, 70 to Italy, 31 to Sweden, three to Switzerland, 27 to Germany, six to Azerbaijan and 769 to other countries.

Foreign teams to attend Carpet Expo

LAHORE (APP): Around 140 foreign delegations have so far confirmed their participation in mega International Carpet Exhibition scheduled to be held here at Expo Centre from October 5, 2017. Talking to the media here Sunday, Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman and Chairman Exhibition Riaz Ahmed appreciated the role of Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for financing the exhibitions in and outside the country. He added that a portion of the funds had been released by the TDAP as financial support to International Carpet Exhibition. He mentioned that they were grateful to TDAP Director General Lahore Mian Riaz Ahmed for resolving the traders' long-pending issues, besides helping them boost the carpet exports. He asked the government to increase the number of employees in TDAP so as to resolve carpet exporters' problems on emergent basis in an effort to increase export of carpets manifold.

The PCMEA SVP also urged the government to set up new offices in different cities of the province and deploy honest, hardworking and talented officers, which would help enhance export of the carpet within minimum time, besides resolving the exporters' issues.

He demanded of the TDAP to release the remaining portion of the funds so that the final preparations regarding the exhibition could be finalized. It was a good omen that registration of foreign delegations had been completed and he was much optimistic that this mega exhibition would be a great success with the help of TDAP and other departments concerned. The International Carpet Exhibition, he added, would definitely proved instrumental in jacking up the export volume of carpets manufactured in Pakistan.

SCCI elections today

SIALKOT (APP): Annual elections of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held here on Monday (today). The elections for five seats of SCCI Executive Committee (Corporate Class) will be held on Monday (Sept 18), and those for five seats of SCCI Executive Committee (Associate Class) will held on Sept 19. Ruling Ittehad Founders Group has fielded Khawaja Masud Akhtar, Amir Hamid Bhatti, Sheikh Tariq Soni, Naeem Javaid and Arsalan Sheikh as its potential candidates for Corporate Class against rival Democratic Founders Group's candidates Sohail Khawar Mir, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Muhammad uleman Khan, Muhammad Ali and Suhail Akbar Awan for the Corporate Class. While the Ittehad Founders Group has fielded Waqas Akram Awan, Muhammad Jhangir Iqbal, Abdul Ghafur Butt, Muhammad Ejaz and Muhammad Waseem for the posts of Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Faisal Jamshaid Malik, Mirza Ayaz Baig, Sabir Hussain, Khawaja Ziaullah and Chaudhry Salman Iqbal for the said slots.