KARACHI - Stock market continued its bearish momentum in second consecutive session as the PSX index lost around 251 points to close at 46,874.37 level.

Decline in the market was led by the banking sector, as the index heavy weights such as HBL (slip 1.81pc) and MCB (1.38pc) cumulatively contributed around 88 points towards the decline. ISL in the steel sector lost value to close on its lower circuit as the company posted earnings of Rs4.64/share (lower than street estimates) in its 9MFY17 result announcement. PRL (slump 3.61pc) in the refinery sector lost value to close in the red zone as the refinery declared its results for 3QFY17. In its result, the company posted earnings of Rs1.21/share for the quarter which was 42 percent YoY lower. EPCL (down 0.99pc) was today's volume leader with around 17 million shares traded, as investors came in to book their profit on 1QFY17 result announcement, said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Oil stocks supported the index close above session lows after robust financial results of OMCs. Concerns over dismal exports, current account deficit, foreign outflows and high circular debt played a catalyst role in bearish close, market participants said.

Overall, volume increased to 164 million shares as compared 154 million shares changed hands yesterday, while traded value also increased to Rs9.4 billion/$90 million.