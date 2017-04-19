Honda Pakistan celebrates 20 years of City success

LAHORE (PR): An exciting and colourful ceremony was organised by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited to celebrate 20 years of City success in Pakistan.

The event was attended by City valued customers, dealers and top management of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. The City has lived through the two decades successfully, which still remains the first choice of sedan-buyers. The City as Honda’s top selling product has helped immensely in establishing the brand image in the Pakistan market.

Honda City has gone through time to time up gradations to deliver maximum customer satisfaction. Honda City is one of the best-selling car in 1.3L ~ 1.5L segment by offering wide range of features, top build quality & high value for money.

ACCA chief highlights

importance of governance

LAHORE (PR): ACCA President Brian McEnery hosted an event at a local hotel for the Auditor General of Pakistan, World Bank and the provincial governments to demonstrate its commitment to enhance transparency, accountability, reporting and capacity building in the public sector of Pakistan.

ACCA also recognised the outgoing Auditor General Rana Assad Amin for his efforts in improving accountability by auditing and reporting on the country’s operations.

ACCA’s president, Brian McEnery deliberated on corporate governance and the importance of making sure that companies do the right thing for their various stakeholders: from investors, to those affected by their products or actions, to employees.

JS BANK partners with Dewan Motors

LAHORE (PR): JS Bank and Dewan Motors (BMW Pakistan) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer on-demand luxury car financing in Pakistan. For luxury cars enthusiasts, JS Bank offers a one-window solution to customers for purchasing a brand new BMW X1 at the lowest monthly installments with exclusive insurance coverage at unmatched rates, priority delivery and a complimentary service package that enhances the customer's driving experience.

JS Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, with 307 branches in 152 cities including one international branch. It offers quick and hassle-free car financing solutions under JS CarAamad.

PRC chief inaugurates FIF rescue centre

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi inaugurated first rescue and training center of FIF. While addressing the participants, Dr Saeed said that Pakistan Red Crescent has left no stone unturned in past to serve the humanity and same pattern will be continued in future. He further elaborated about the ongoing projects of PRC regarding disaster management, restoring family links and first aid.

5th Pakistan CIO Summit begins

KARACHI (PR): The widely recognised IT Show of Pakistan, running for the fifth consecutive year now, 5th Pakistan CIO Summit began today in a local hotel in Karachi.

The show brings together over 300 CIOs, IT Heads and Technologists from all over Pakistan under one platform to share knowledge and information about latest trends in IT. The summit was inaugurated by Dr Irfan Ali, Executive Director (BP&RG), State Bank of Pakistan. The Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the organisers and said that shows like this would bring a positive image of the country and are important to highlight issues that the IT industry is facing today.

MCB Bank hosts WCCI

delegation

LAHORE (PR): MCB Bank, Pakistan’s Best Bank, hosted a delegation from the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) at its Head Office in Lahore.

During the visit, senior members of the MCB Retail Banking Group apprised the delegation on the Bank’s diverse product portfolio while underscoring the importance of customer centricity in the Bank’s financial solutions. The team also updated the delegation on the newly launched MCB Ladies Account and elaborated upon how the Bank’s women-focused products empowered Pakistani women by facilitating financial independence and security. The WCCI delegation appreciated MCB Bank’s efforts and stressed for great collaboration between both organisations to further facilitate female entrepreneurs.

Haier to supply laptops

to HEC

ISLAMABD (PR): Haier Pakistan has chalked up another achievement, becoming the first company in Pakistan to assemble laptops – a development that puts Pakistan on the road to acquiring the necessary expertise in the manufacture of hi-tech electronics.

As a result, Haier Pakistan has clinched a government order to supply locally assembled Haier brand laptops to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), a constitutionally established independent, autonomous body which oversees, regulates and funds initiatives in the higher education sector in Pakistan. The laptops will be given to deserving students in the nation’s leading colleges and universities as part of the Prime Minister’s initiative for free laptops for deserving students.

DAP School holds annual function

KARACHI (PR): Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ceremony of Defence Authority Public School (O&A Levels) was held at the Auditorium of DHA Degree College for Women. Christopher Hunt, Director British Council Sindh and Baluchistan was the chief guest of the function. The students on the occasion made a fabulous presentation showcasing their tremendous potential. The theme of the programme focused on paying befitting tribute to the distinguished mentors who played a monumental role in intellectual growth and wholesome development of students to make them dynamic individuals of society.