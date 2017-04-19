ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi has invited Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan’s Stone Industry.

While talking to a Chinese delegation led by LI Jianxin, the minister said that there is a huge potential of investment in Pakistan in Stone Industry, Engineering, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure. “CPEC has opened new horizons of industrial opportunities between Pakistan and China,” he added.

The Hebei Jianxin Architectural Group prepared to invest in Stone Industry and in Real Estate Sector. LI said his Group will introduce new technology in Pakistan for modern style marble polishing, flooring, roof selling and wall gilding. Jatoi said Bin-Qasim and National Industrial Park have space for this project. The minister said that there was a massive movement in the country in the wake of CPEC and that there was a lot of room to build bridges between the two countries.