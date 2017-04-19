LAHORE - The FPCCI Regional Standing Committee Gems & Jewellery and the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan have urged the government to immediately withdraw SRO 760 which they termed is a hindrance in the way of export of gems and jewellery from Pakistan.

Members of both the organisation, which met here on Tuesday with Steering Committee Chairman Muhammad Ahmad, also urged the government to redraft the gems and jewellery export policy in consultation with the true representatives of this trade. The demand was raised with consensus by the representatives of 50 organisations, which were part of the Lahore Division Sarafa and Jewellers Association and came across the province to attend the first meeting of the FPCCI Regional Standing Committee on gems and jewellery.

Speaking on the occasion, Standing Committee's Chairman Muhammad Ahmad alleged that the national gems and jewellery sector was continuously decreasing for the last many years because of increasing gold prices and wrong national policies. He claimed that an emergent plan would be introduced for revival of this sector which includes introducing domestic gems at international level.

He claimed the committee would organise exhibitions of Pakistani products at domestic and international level. He also hailed the recently held jewellery exhibition by the Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development.