LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to shift back the industrial connections from temporary RLNG to the old Sui Gas.

In a statement issued here, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that a large number of the members have approached to the LCCI and complaint that their industrial gas connections were shifted to the RLNG for a specific time due to gas shortage with the assurance that they would be shifted back to the Sui Gas after March 15, 2017. Unfortunately even after lapse of the said date, the industrial connections have not been restored to the old Sui Gas tariff which is causing great cost problems for the industrialists.

They said that RLNG is costly as compared to natural gas and industries cannot afford to continue with costly fuel.

They urged the SNGPL authorities to re-shift the industrial gas connections from RLNG to the old Sui Gas tariff connections. Moreover, they said that Sui Northern Gas has also started advance adhoc billing which must be discontinued for the well being of the industry.