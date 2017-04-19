LAHORE - Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review recoveries of non-tax revenue during March 2016 to March 2017 and the estimates of expected revenue during next quarter.

Finance Special Secretary Saifullah Dogar, Finance Deputy Secretary Noorul Ain and concerned officers of Board of Revenue, Cooperatives, Education, Health, Agriculture, Forests & Wildlife, Communication & Works, Livestock, Industry, Irrigation, Mines & Minerals, Police, Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Home Departments attended the meeting.

While giving briefing to the minister, the Finance special secretary said that the non-tax recoveries of Communication & Works, Agriculture, Education, Health, Livestock and Home Department have improved as compared to last year. He informed that most of the departments are near to achieve the targets fixed in the budget and will achieve their fixed targets at the end of the current financial year. The meeting also identified the departments showing poor performance and got briefing from these departments.

While expressing satisfaction over the performance of Education, Health, Agriculture, Communication & Works, Mines & Minerals and Home Departments, the minister said that the provincial government is especially focusing on the Education, Health, Agriculture and infrastructure. She said it is essential that the concerned departments should also pay attention to enhance their capacity-building. She said that these departments should not only meet their own expenditures but also increase the resources of the province so that maximum facilities could be provided to the common man.

Dr Ayesha directed the departments not achieving the targets of non-tax revenue to improve their performance. She also assured assistance for resolving their problems. She said that all departments can improve their performance by minimising the leakage chances through automation in the recovery system. She said that the targets of non-tax revenue in the next budget will be fixed in consultation with the concerned departments.