‘Pak-Iran FTA can increase trade

volume to $5b’

LAHORE (APP): Chairman of Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Standing Committee for Peace, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed Tuesday welcomed negotiations on Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement and said that the agreement would lead both the countries to prosperity and development. Talking to APP, he said that the recent volume of trade between the two countries was now only $27 million, while with this FTA, it could be increased to $5 billion during the next five years. Khawar said that according to the Preferential Trade Agreement, Pakistan had given Iran discount on 338 items and Iran gave the same facility for 309 items. However, under the Free Trade Agreement, both the countries would provide discount on the duties of more than 80 percent products. After the signing of the FTA, two-side trade between the neighbouring countries would go up," he added. Last year in March, both the countries had signed the 5-year strategic plan.

According to which both countries agreed on initiation of negotiations on Free Trade Agreement; however, both countries did not send their draft framework of the Free Trade Agreement on time, and therefore talks in this regard started in December 2016.

Cotton production stands at 10.72m bales

MULTAN (APP): Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Tuesday released its final fortnightly report indicating national cotton production at 10.727 million bales till April 15, 2017, showing an increase by 9.81 percent, compared with last year. Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 10.727 million or 10,727,182 bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till April 15, 2017, registering increase in arrivals by 9.81 percent compared to corresponding period of the last year. Out of total arrivals, Phutti equivalent to 10,725,980 or 10.725 million bales have undergone the ginning process. The arrivals at Punjab ginneries were recorded 6.94 million or 6,940,071 bales recording a percentage increase of 15.62 percent, compared to corresponding period of last year. Arrivals at ginneries in Sindh were recorded at 3.787 million or 3,787,111 bales showing a percentage increase of 0.56 percent. Textile mills have purchased 10.259 million or 10,259,229 bales while exporters have bought 202,356 bales. Total sold out bales were calculated at 10.461 million or 10,461,585 bales.

Exactly 265,597 bales were still lying with the ginneries as the unsold stock, the report said.

SNGPL, UET holds seminar on energy

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): A symposium on Energy and Nano-Material was organised at UET Lahore jointly by Health, Safety & Environment department SNGPL and Chemical Engineering Department UET Lahore. SNGPL Managing Director and Ex-Uetian Amjad Latif graced the occasion as chief guest. UET Vice Chancellor Dr Fazal Khalid warmly welcome the SNGPL MD and acknowledged the support of SNGPL for various research and development projects for energy conservation being carried out at UET Lahore. On the occasion, the SNGPL managing director emphasized on the need of energy conservation keeping in view the current energy crisis in the country. He further drew attention of the audience towards use of green energy to reduce carbon emissions to the environment. Talking about Nano-Materials, he illuminated the importance of Nano-Materials. He also appreciated the organisers for successfully conducted the event and assured that SNGPL would continue to support academia like UET Lahore for taking on projects of energy conservation and Nano-Materials.

SNGPL Senior General Manager (CS) Syed Jawad Naseem, Senior General Manager (Admin) Azam Khan Wazir, General Manager Health Safety & Environment Farrukh Majeed Bala, General Manager (Planning & Development) Imran Yousaf, Chief Officer (Media Affairs) Amjid Ikram Mian along with others were also present on the occasion. The seminar was attended by professionals, academicians and students along with people from different walks of life.

All set to procure 775,000 wheat bags

in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD (APP): PASSCO and the Hafizabad district administration have finalised all arrangements to start procurement of 775,000 wheat bags each weighing 100 kg from the district. As many as 9 token centres have been set up for the supply of empty sacks and 19 procurement centres in the district. In this connection, a meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee was held here on Tuesday with Acting DC AD Warraich in the chair to review the arrangements for transparent balloting for the distribution of empty sacks and procurement of wheat. The DC urged the officers to take prompt action against the complaints of corruption. He said that Assisstant Commissioners Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian tehsils would be responsible for redressing the complaints regarding supply of empty sacks. Deputy Director Agriculture Mehar Rab Nawaz told the meeting that 5,855 growers had so far been registered under E-credit Kisan package, of which 636 growers have been disbursed first installment while 513 have been given second installment.