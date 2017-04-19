LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will jointly approach relevant regulatory bodies to advocate the case of startups and will propose framework to assist startups in Initial Public Offering (IPO) by introducing favourable listing terms particularly in terms of paid-up capital.

A focus group also discussed on PITB’s Punjab Technology Fund Framework to facilitate the nurturing of the startups. It was deliberated after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman Dr Umar Saif and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Managing Director Nadeem Naqvi in Karachi.

The foundation to this partnership was laid on the 4th Round Table Conference held on April 6, 2017 by PITB and powered by Tech Hub Connect at Lahore. Through National Entrepreneur’s Network (NEN), PITB aims to bring all national incubators/accelerators on one platform, the purpose of which is to provide a collective voice to national entrepreneurial ecosystem while representing the same at high-level decision making.

As part of the collaboration, PITB will share their database of registered startups with PSX so that they can be encouraged to sign up on the online PSX Private Market, aimed at bringing together startups and investors subject to PSX Board and SECP’s approval. Furthermore, PITB’s technology incubators/accelerator/co-working spaces shall collaborate with PSX to promote the growth of startups.

The parties will consider organising joint event including conferences and workshops with representation from both parties in promoting entrepreneurship. PSX and PITB will jointly create awareness amongst stakeholders regarding the three capital raising platforms offered by PSX including Main Board (first tier), SME Board (second tier) and Private Market (third tier).

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Nabeel A Qadeer, Director Entrepreneurship at PITB; Mian Faizan Mahmood, Assistant Programme Manager at Plan9; Mehak Jamal, Program Manager at TechHub Connect and e-rozgaar; Farrukh Ansari, CEO at Ijara Capital Partners; Muhammad Sajid, CEO at Core Advisors; Naeem Zamindar, Country Manager at Acumen Pakistan; Imran Moinuddin, CEO at Nexdegree; Business Consultant Zahoor Motiwala and ‘C-Suite Assistant’ Saad AmanUllah; Ahmer Majeed, Additional Director at SECP and Aamir Qureshi, Deputy Director at SECP.