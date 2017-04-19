LAHORE - Sahiwal coal-fired power plant would start its generation in the third week of May 2017, the Punjab Power Development Board spokesman said here on Tuesday. The first unit of the plant would start generating 660 MW electricity next month while the plant would be fully operational with total capacity of 1320 MW in June 2017, he said while talking to APP. The spokesman said power would be evacuated through 500 kv grid stations each in Yousafwala and Lahore.