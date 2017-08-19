NBP conducts awareness session on gender disparity and harassment at work

LAHORE (PR): In line with its vision of promoting equality, National bank of Pakistan (NBP) recently conducted an awareness session on issues regarding discrimination, gender disparity, harassment and intimation at work. Under this productive session, Saeed Ahmad, President and CEO NBP, encouraged and promoted the incorporation of a healthy and competitive corporate culture for ladies working at NBP. The program was attended by a large number of women officers and executives from various branches of the bank across Pakistan. While inaugurating the training session, Saeed Ahmed highlighted the significance of gender equality, trust & professionalism along with integrity in order to create an ideal working environment.

President and CEO NBP said: “No nation can ever be worthy of its existence if it cannot take its women along with the men. Knowing one’s rights & obligations is our prime responsibility, especially in an office environment where women work side by side with men at all levels. At NBP, women will be respected for their professional contributions and we have no tolerance for discrimination, gender disparity harassment and intimidation. “

President also advised Mr Ansar, Director of Training, to arrange awareness session of male staff particularly to make them aware that any indecent behavior towards female colleague will be dealt severely. Enhancing this understanding will lead NBP to create an ideal working environment in the organization which would be a remarkable achievement, he further added.

DWP display centre inaugurated

LAHORE (PR): DWP Group has inaugurated its all new EcoStar – Gree Display Center at Main Boulevard, Iqbal Town. The ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted by DWP’s CEO Muhammad Farooq Naseem and COO Rizwan Butt. The new outlet has been designed to provide the consumers with an opportunity to explore and purchase the most desired products from EcoStar and Gree. The display center is now giving a 5% inaugural discount on EcoStar products for a limited time.

Chief Executive Officer of DWP Muhammad Farooq Naseem, stated; “DWP Group has a deep commitment to ensure continuous innovation in its products. We are consistently seeking newer, more pleasant, ways to reach out to our consumers. This display center is a major milestone towards expanding our retail outreach and delivering world-class services to our discerning customers.”

Silkbank presents stage play

KARACHI (PR): Silkbank has presented a stage play “Us Gali Na Jawin”, a solo performance by the legend of the film & TV fraternity Shakeel. Shakeel has dedicated 50 years of his life towards Pakistani showbiz and has also been awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contribution in all formats of performing arts in Pakistan. “On behalf of the entire nation and Silkbank, Shaukat Tarin, Advisor to the Chairman & Board of Silkbank and former finance minister, along with other distinguished guests and dignitaries we would like to thank Shakeel for all those years of outstanding performances and many more to come,” a press release said.