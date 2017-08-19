LAHORE - Nestlé Pakistan has entered into a partnership with National Agriculture Research Council (NARC) to adopt efficient water management techniques which will improve agricultural yield.

This initiative is part of the Nestle 2030 ambition to drive for zero impact in its operations, by ensuring responsible use of resources and stewarding them for future generations. The agriculture sector remains one of the largest and most inefficient users of water hence it is important to focus on increasing the overall efficiency of water use by this sector.

Through this partnership, Nestlé Pakistan will enhance NARC’s technical capacity by establishing a site that demonstrates best practices that enhance crop production with minimum use of water. The site will serve as knowledge hub for farmers on scientifically proven irrigation management techniques, including installation of solar pumps, drip systems and a delivery line network on a 6 acre crop site.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yusuf Zafar (NARC chairperson) said, “Our partnership with Nestlé Pakistan is an excellent example of the important role that public-private partnerships can play in addressing the water challenge being faced by Pakistan. There is great inefficient water use in agriculture and we are hopeful that this collaboration will serve as a knowledge sharing platform on moving towards sustainable agriculture. By adopting innovative techniques such as drip irrigation systems, furrow-bed, and sprinkler systems the precious and scarce water resource can be saved and used efficiently on farms. Through our collaboration we can showcase to farmers how they can they achieve sustainable agricultural production and improve crop yield”.

OUR STAFF REPORTER