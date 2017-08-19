KP Fisheries dept constructing lakes for increasing production

PESHAWAR (APP): The KP Fisheries department has expedited work on construction of hatcheries and special lakes in and around small and big water reservoirs in different districts of the province for conservation, breeding and increasing production of fish. Official sources in Fisheries department told APP on Friday that the government with the cooperation of private sector has expedited work on construction of hatcheries and special lakes to fulfil the increasing demands of the fish meat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata. Efforts were being made to conserve and increase breeding of different types of fishes in Tarbela dam, Khanpur dam, Balan dam, Tanda dam, Kund dam, Chanda Fatahkhel dam, Logar dam, Chandarpal dam, Daudzai dam, Khan dam, Mang dam, Chatri dam, Mathani Azakhel dam, Naryab dam, Skari and Chagori dams, Khattak and Bara dams. More than 49 fish farms have been established in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi and Lower Dir in recent years to increase overall production of trout, masher and other types of fish.

Hatcheries in DI Khan, Kohat and Mardan were upgraded under Development of Fisheries and Water Resources Project whereas trout hatcheries in Chitral, Upper Dir, Madyan Swat, Shangla and Kaghan Manshera were rehabilitated besides revamping of trout hatcheries in Madyan Swat and Sherabad Peshawar.

Exports of spices increase 9.58pc to $84.022m in one year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of spices from the country increased by 9.58 percent during the fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to exports of the last year. Pakistan exported spices worth $84.022 million during the fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to the exports of $76.677 million in 2015-16, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 22,927 metric tons of spices during the period under review against the exports of 19,746 million during last year, showing an increase of 16.11 percent. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports from the country during the fiscal year (2016-17) decreased by 6.94 percent when compared to the last year. The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $3,712 million in July-June (2016-17) compared to the exports of $3,989 million in July-June (2015-16), the PBS data revealed.

PBIF lauds PM’s vision for economic development

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) on Friday lauded the vision of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi which would ensure rapid economic development in the country. PBIF President Mian Zahid Hussain said the prime minister had also served as petroleum minister with full dedication and had a very clean reputation. He said the prime minister was the architect of the LNG policy which had reduced the supply-demand gap in the country and would help ensure energy security for the country. He said soon after becoming the prime minister he had focused on the energy sector to fulfil the energy demands of the country. He said deregulation of profit margins of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and petroleum dealers would be one of the important decisions by the government. It would bring a number of benefits for the public and private sector petroleum refiners and it would also attract foreign investment in the country, he added.

Tea worth $523.929m imported

in previous financial year

ISLAMABAD (APP): Tea worth $523.929 million was imported during the financial year 2016-17 to fulfil the domestic requirements as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year. Tea imports into the country increased by 2.13 percent during the financial year ended on June 30,2017 as compared the imports of same period last year. About 197,158 metric ton of tea worth $523.929 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements against the import of 173,785 metric ton valuing US$ 513.14 million of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, month on month basis, the tea imports into the country decreased by 11.31 percent as it was recorded at 12,063 metric ton valuing 13.765 million in June, 2017. The tea imports into the country during the month of June, 2016 was recorded at 14,782 metric ton worth of $37,193 million, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, spices imports into the country during 12 months of previous year reduced by 5.91 percent as about 133,2761 metric ton of spices worth $138.637 million imported as compared to the imports of 143,520 metric ton worth of $147.339 million of the same period last year.