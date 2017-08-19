SHANGHAI - Pakistan can achieve objective of economic development and become a major industrial zone by attracting Chinese investment and surplus production because of its low labour cost and big consumer market.

"China is a huge economic power and looking forward to new markets for its surplus production and Pakistan could become an ideal destination for Chinese investment and goods because of vibrant middle class and hardworking workforce," Pakistan Counsel General Dr Naeem Khan said.

He opined that with huge consumers market and skilled, hardworking and low cost labour, Pakistan can attract the Chinese investors and traders and make Pakistan a major industrial zone. He said that China is committed to invest more than $60 billion under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative in energy and infrastructure sectors in Pakistan.

"China is helping us in construction of roads, telecommunication network, Gawadar port and airports and all this will play a key role in handling future production capacity," he said. Naeem said the China considering Pakistan a strategic partner has been encouraging its investors and traders to go Pakistan to take part in investment and trade activities.

"We can achieve our goal of economic prosperity by utilising this opportunity in an appropriate manner by enhancing our economic base and overcoming challenges," he added. Terming the CPEC a cornerstone for the economic development of Pakistan, he said, "At present the trade volume between Pakistan and China is around $20 billion and if we want to enhance our trade with China, we will have to enhance our capability by improving the infrastructure, ports, roads and telecommunications to handle this increase."

With enhanced energy production and top of line infrastructure, Pakistan would be able to fulfil demand of industrial production in future. Terming the skilled workers as one of the best workforce in the world, he said Pakistani engineers, technicians and labourers would play a pivotal role to make the CPEC a success. "Our quality workforce was the key force behind development in Middle East while Pakistani doctors are serving in the US and UK," he added.

On the role the consulate to attract and promote investment in Pakistan, he said, "We have been introducing Pakistani products in the trade fairs besides maintaining a close liaison with political and economic leadership as well as the chambers of commerce for this purpose."

On issues being faced by Pakistani community living in and around the Shanghai, the counsel general said he is aware of these issues which mostly relates to the local Chinese government. "We also take up these issues with local officials and take steps for the welfare of Pakistani community," he added.

Chinese agricultural group keen to enhance business in Pakistan

INP from Beijing: Tianjin Tianlong Agricultural Science and Technology – China’s well-known company in the field of hybrid rice production - has shown keen interest to enhance their bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, learned a delegation of journalists from South Asian and South East Asian countries.

The delegation was briefed that the company was engaged in new crop breed research and its industrialisation, deep process technology for agricultural products and forage biotechnology research and industrialisation, crop seeds production and distribution. It was told that production of rice was on rise in Pakistan and taste was also well-known all over the world. The company was having a good export of its hybrid rice to Pakistan as China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has provided enormous opportunities to cooperate more.

The company was established in early 2003 and through years rapidly growing Tianlong Agriculture started from one researching basis lab, developed at now, several fully invested subsidiary companies over China and also had trading partners or customers from South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Africa.

Tianlong not only focused on seeds research, it has already expanded the business in many fields, such as hybrid rice seeds trading, processing technological researches for agricultural products, the feed’s biotechnology research, agricultural products import & export. Tianlong is the second largest exporter of hybrid rice seeds in China while already had few customers in 10 countries including Pakistan, Hongkong, Indonesia, North and South Korea, Vienan.

The representative said that the company was also supplying the agricultural machinery, rice fertiliser and mixed feed to different countries. It was briefed that the hybrid rice production technology of the company was 25 years ahead than its competitors in all over the world. It was also informed that the company was wholly responsible for hybrid rice production in North and South China.

“China has to feed millions of its people so we were focusing the production of hybrid rice and this kind of technology was considered as the achievement of the world,” the company’s representative said. Currently, Tianlong had success experiences as wholesales for the Peru and Chile fishmeal companies, the representative said.

NNi