ISLAMABAD: Three wind power projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with installed capacity of 200 megawatts would start their commercial operation by mid of the current fiscal year.

The sources in planning ministry suggested that the 50 megawatt HydroChina Dawood wind power project is expected to be completed by next month whereas UEP wind power project with installed capacity of 99 megawatts is likely to be completed by September, 2017.

Additionally, the commercial operation date of the 50 megawatt Sachal Energy Development wind project is set in June, 2017.

The Three Gorges Wind Farm Pakistan project with installed capacity of 100 megawatts, however, is likely to be completed by September 2018.

Regarding the current status of this project, the sources revealed that letters of support have been issued by AEDB while security documents (EPA, IA and direct agreement) have also been signed. The financial close of the project is expected to be done in the next month.

Three other wind power projects of 100 megawatts each had already been completed and they are producing energy, the sources said.