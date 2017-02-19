LAHORE - The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has urged the government to take effective steps to stop penetration of Iranian cement in Pakistani markets on the strength of massive under-invoicing and misdeclaration.

The industry representatives said that a proper vigilance and accountability system needs to be put in place to stop cement smuggling into the country. The government should also increase regulatory duty for import of cement in addition to custom duty in order to protect the local industry, they added.

Industry expressed concerns over falling exports to Afghanistan that have declined in the first seven months of this fiscal year by 10.88 percent. They said cement exports to India have registered an increase of 79.34 percent during July 2016 to January 2017. Export by sea also declined by 19.23 percent during first seven months of current fiscal. They said, “The factors contributing to decline in exports include increase in fuel prices and other input cost, and the most damaging was the barriers erected by the countries we export to, such as anti-dumping duty imposed by South Africa to protect its local industry.”

According to experts, cement industry in order to meet the massive demand taking place in the country due to various government and CPEC projects has gone in for an expansion in its capacity by 26.250 million tons per annum. ‘It will be illogical advice for the government to allow import of cement or abolish import duty. On one hand it will deprive government from revenue earned through import duty and on the other hand it will devastate the whole industry expansion plan,’ he added.

The cement industry is among the highest contributors to the national exchequer over the last few years. The contribution has more than doubled from Rs39 billion in 2012-13 to Rs83 billion in 2015-16. In last fiscal budget, the government increased Federal Excise Duty on cement from Rs400 per ton to Rs1,000 per ton along with general sales tax of 17 percent.