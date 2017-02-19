Hemani Herbals participats in Masala Family Festival

KARACHI (PR): Hemani Herbals LLC, first-time participated in the Masala Family Festival held at Karachi Expo Centre. With a full range of 150 products, the crowd benefited from natural’s bounties through Hemani. The product range included natural hair care, skincare, personal care, healing and health products, harnessed from nature's wealth and characterised by quality and trust, ‘Har Pal Herbal by Hemani’.

Moreover, Hemani Herbal attracted the audience towards their stall, with 100 percent natural products and their favorite chef, chef Zarnaq. Chef Zarnaq, an iconic cooking expert, displayed the usage and importance of Hemani Olive Oil spray at the stall. Live cooking demonstration with taste trials kept the audience engaged. At day-end, the families went home with a satisfied tummy and a fun-filled day to cherish with ‘Hemani, Har pal, Herbal’.

NBT delegation visits Sundas Foundation

LAHORE (PR): The National Coordinator of National Blood Transfusion Programme Prof Dr Hassan Abbas Zaheer along with Technical Expert Usman Waheed visited Sundas Foundation and attended the patients suffering from Thalassaemia, Haemophilia & Blood Cancer and distributed flowers & gifts among them.

During their visit they expressed their satisfaction over the standards of treatment that is being given to the patients, they also appreciated the state-of-the-art laboratory recently set-up by Sundas Foundation for the eradication of Thalassaemia from the society. They also find the screening process that of international standards and also observed blood screening process and acknowledged that safety measures and precautions in order to minimise incidents of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV/AIDS from society are addressed. They said that the Foundation is rendering great services to the nation by taking up the humanitarian cause of supporting the poor sufferers of thalassaemia, mainly children through voluntary healthy blood transfusion services.

Lenovo announces availability of Moto Z smartphone

ISLAMABAD (PR): Lenovo, through its subsidiary, Motorola Mobility, has announced the availability of Moto Z smartphone in Pakistan. With Moto Mods, Lenovo has entered the next era of mobile technology. Consumers can transform their Moto smartphone into exactly what they need it to be, and the possibilities are endless.

The Moto Mods Family includes the JBL Sound Boost speakers so users can take the party with them, the Insta-Share Projector so they can share content as and when they want, power packs from Incipio so consumers are never out of battery, and the Hasselblad True Zoom, that will enable aspiring photographers to capture precious moments on the go.