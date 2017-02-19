Solar-based agriculture will increase yield: Official

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood on Saturday said that solar-based agriculture and use of modern technologies could enhance yield manifold. Mahmood said the government project of “Promotion of high-value agriculture” through provision of climate smart technology would change the fate of the agriculture sector in the province. He said the Punjab government project was aimed at enhancing crop productivity and water availability through application of modern irrigation technologies. To a question, Mahmood said that interventions envisaged under the proposed project would entail promotion of hi-tech technologies, including solar system and tunnel technology, to enhance crop yield and alleviate poverty in the province. The Punjab government has constituted an implementation committee to carry out work on a three-year project titled “Promotion of high-value agriculture through provision of climate smart technology”, he said.

Three wind power projects to be operational this year

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Three wind power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with installed capacity of 200 megawatts would start their commercial operation this year, sources said here on Saturday. According to the official sources, 50 megawatts Hydro China Dawood Wind Power Project is expected to be completed by next month, whereas the United Energy Pakistan (UEP) Wind Power Project with an installed capacity of 99 megawatts is likely to be completed by September this year under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Similarly, the 50 megawatts Sachal Energy Development Wind Project is likely to be completed by this June this year under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Three Gorges Wind Farm Pakistan Project with an installed capacity of 100 megawatts will be completed by next year.

According to the sources, three other wind power projects of 100 megawatts each had already been completed and they were currently adding power to the national grid.

LCCI lauds govt, armed forces for prompt action against terrorists

LAHORE (NNI): Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan on Saturday paid rich tributes to the security forces for quick action against terrorists after new wave of terrorism in the country. In a statement issued here, the LCCI acting president said that anti-Pakistan elements wanted to destroy the country economically, but the business community, government and security forces were united and committed to tackling these ugly conspiracies. He said the business community was satisfied with the timely and strict measures against terrorists. He said that people’s blood would not go waste. He said the whole nation stood united behind the armed forces and would not hesitate to offer any sacrifice for eradication of terrorism from the country. He said that Pakistan’s armed forces had made it clear to the world that they had the ability to tackle any challenge. He said the security forces, the government and people were ready to defend every inch of the country.

He stressed the need for exposing those who were helping terrorists. He said that all segments of society should play their role in this regard.

Over two million tonnes kinnow exported this year: CRI

SARGODHA (APP): Citrus Research Institute (CRI) Director Muhammad Nawaz Maken has said that 1.031 million tonnes kinnow has been exported so far from the region out of the total 2.077 million tonnes export from the country. Giving a briefing to Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob during his visit to the Citrus Research Institute (CRI), the director said that 123,705 tonnes kinnow was produced this year by kinnow orchards on 94,623 acres in the region. He said that Afghanistan and Indonesia were the main markets for Pakistani kinnow. He said that seedless and diseases-free kinnow introduced by the Citrus Research Institute (CRI) would start production soon and added that over 5,000 plants would be given to farmers in the first phase. The commissioner expressed satisfaction at the performance of the Citrus Research Institute (CRI) and said that farmers should be motivated to adopt modern ways of cultivation to enhance per acre yield.